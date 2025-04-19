Mizzou Gymnastics Finishes Fourth in NCAA Finals
Missouri gymnastics competed in the NCAA Championship Final for the first time in program history. The Tigers capped off a stellar season with a 197.2125, finishing in fourth place.
Oklahoma won the meet (198.0125), while UCLA (197.6125) finished in second and Utah (197.2375) came in third.
Despite finishing at the back of the pack, Missouri had a meet it should be proud of. Redshirt senior Helen Hu earned first place place on beam, posting a 9.9625.
Hu's high score propelled Missouri to a 49.3500 on beam. Senior Amari Celestine and freshman Railey Jackson performed well too, putting up 9.8625s.
The Tigers ended the night on floor, and the team's 'Fabulous Floor' showed up, lifting the Tigers to a 49.4875.
Celestine continued to find success with a 9.9125, while senior Jocelyn Moore posted a 9.9000. Sophomore Kennedy Griffin achieved a 9.9500, earning third in the event.
The Tigers earned a 49.2000 on vault, with two scores of 9.8500 or better. Moore logged a 9.8500, while Celestine hit a 9.9000.
The 49.2000 on vault was an improvement from Missouri's vault score in the Semifinal (49.1250). Despite the improvement, Missouri ended the first rotation in last place. The Sooners and Bruins were tied for first (49.6125), and the Utes sat in third (49.4500).
Oklahoma made a statement on bars, recording five scores of 9.9000 or better to surge to an early lead.
Missouri struggled on bars, posting a 49.1750. Celestine earned the best bars score with a 9.8625, but no other Tiger surpassed 9.8500.
Following the second rotation, the Tigers remained in fourth place.