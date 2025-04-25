Mizzou Offensive Lineman Armand Membou Selected in Top 10 of NFL Draft
Missouri Tiger offensive lineman Armand Membou has found his new NFL home, being selected with the 7th pick in the draft by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Membou, a two-year starter for the Tigers, will now get the opportunity to line up alongside linemen such as Alijah Vera-Tucker and Olu Fashanu, while potentially protecting Justin Fields. Membou was the second offensive lineman off the board, behind Will Campbell, who ended up with the New England Patriots.
Membou's draft spot officially makes him the highest-drafted Missouri offensive lineman of all time. Before that, the title belonged to offensive tackle John Clay, who was selected with the 15th pick in the first round of the draft in 1987 by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Lee Summit, Missouri, native was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and made an impact for the Tigers right away, playing valuable snaps as a true freshman. He played over 2,000 career snaps in a Missouri uniform, allowing only three sacks and 26 quarterback pressures during that time. He did not allow a single sack during the 2024 season.
Measurements
Height: 6'4
Weight: 332
Hand: 33 1/2"
Arm: 9 3/4"
Wing: 81"
40-yard dash: 4.91
10-yard split: 1.74
Vertical: 34"
Broad Jump: 9' 7"
Bench Press: 31
Evaluation
During the 2024-25 season, Membou was just about as dominant as you could be in a pass-rusher-heavy SEC. According to Pro Football Focus, Membou didn't allow a single sack in 827 blocking snaps, while only allowing eight quarterback pressures. After facing off against edge rushers like Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, among others, it's clear Membou can compete with NFL-level talent.
He was also named to the 2024 All-SEC Second Team on the offensive line, earning the same honor on the Associated Press All-SEC Second Team. The year before that, Membou was on an offensive line that featured current Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Javon Foster, among others, who was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line unit in the country for that season.
Membou and the Missouri offensive line took some time to adjust this season, coming off an impressive year, having to fill two starting roles. Cayden Green stepped into the left guard spot to replace Xavier Delgado and SMU transfer Marcus Bryant filled in for Foster at the left tackle position. Once they gelled, everything appeared to click.
“With the new group, it was going to take some time for us to seal,” Membou said. “But as the season went on, we got closer, started hanging out more and started to gel more.”
Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Tigers accumulated 2,926 passing yards and 2,138 rushing yards during the 2024 season with Membou at right tackle. He's blocked for quarterback Brady Cook for three seasons and helped running backs Cody Schrader, Nate Peat, Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll to standout seasons, with Peat and Schrader competing for NFL roster spots at different points during this season.
Membou was nothing but consistent in his time as a Tiger. He played over 2,000 career snaps, nearly all of which came at right tackle. He allowed three career sacks and 26 career pressures in those three seasons, along with only 11 penalties.