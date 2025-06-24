Mizzou's Truman the Tiger to be Added to EA's College Football 26: The Buzz, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
Missouri's beloved mascot, Truman the Tiger, is set to make his EA College Football video game debut, in the newest edition of the game releasing on July 10. Truman is one of 37 mascots to miss the cut in EA College Football 25 that will appear in EA College Football 26, including Missouri rivals Big Jay (Kansas Jayhawks) and Big Red (Arkansas Razorbacks).
"Mascots are more than just characters in costumes; they symbolize school pride, rallying fans and players alike," EA College Football 26's column reads. "Each mascot has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of their school, ensuring they feel real and authentic."
Missouri had been known as the Tigers for years, but Truman's first official appearance was during a Missouri-Utah State football game in 1986. He was originally designed by the trio of Jack Lengyel, Dick Tamburo and Joe Castiglione. Truman the Tiger has been named Best Mascot in the Nation twice, once in 2004, and a second time in 2014.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football extends offer to 2027 offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough. He holds offers from Alabama, Nebraska and Florida State. The Minneapolis native stands at 6-foot-5, 330 lbs.
- Missouri basketball offers class of 2029 guard Bronx Ganaway. The 6-foot-7 Boonville native currently plays for KC Run GMC, an AAU program that both Tamar Bates and Mark Mitchell played for before their collegiate careers.
- Missouri women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper continues her series breaking down each Tiger's skillsets. The latest post details rising sophomore guard Chloe Sotell, who averaged 10.6 points per game in her freshman season at Pepperdine.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
63 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“The family feel of the volleyball program specifically is what took me to Mizzou. And not to mention, I would get to train under Deng Yang, who is a very successful setter/player and coach that played at the highest level in China. I knew under her guidance, I could become the best setter I could possibly be.”- Lindsey Hunter James
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube