Mizzou Softball Shutout by Mississippi State, Extends Losing Steak to Five
On Friday, Mizzou softball couldn't hit, pitch or field very well. Historically speaking, it's rather difficult to win games when neither of those three facets are executed.
That's exactly what happened to the Tigers, who dropped their series-opener to No. 16 Mississippi State 7-0 in Starkville, extending their losing streak to five games.
If Mizzou's bats had been cold as of late, they started to freeze on Friday. MSU starting pitcher Raelin Chaffin, one of the top arms in the SEC, was lights-out once again. She pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout; Saturday marked her fourth complete-game sutout of the season. Mizzou's only hits were singles: one from Abby Hay in the second inning and one from Stefania Abruscato in the seventh. Not even MU's lone beacon of offensive consistency, Juli Crenshaw, could get going; the senior went 0-of-3, the first time she failed reach base in at least three plate appearances since Mar. 15.
The circle has been MU's saving grace more times than not this season, but the pitching staff got roughed up by the Bulldogs, too. In five innings of work, Cierra Harrison gave up four earned runs, including a pair of home runs. In relief, Natalie Touchet gave up three more runs, although none of them were earned. The reason why those runs weren't earned? Each of those baserunners got aboard via errors, as Mizzou's defense committed a whopping four errors on Friday.
Friday marked the fourth shutout of the season for Mizzou, all of which have come since conference play began. The loss drops MU to 20-23 on the season and 2-11 in SEC play; the Tigers will look to bounce back on Saturday, with first pitch being slated for 2 p.m. CT.