Mizzou Throwers Shine on Day 1 of Battle on the Bayou; The Buzz, Saturday, March 2, 2025
Three Mizzou athletes took top placements on Day 1 of the Battle on the Bayou track and field competition in Baton Rouge, La. All three top finishes were in throwing events with Sam Innes winning the men's hammer throw, Callan Saldutto won the men's javelin throw and Valentina Barrios Bornacelli notched the victory in the women's javelin throw.
Innes recently earned second team All-American honors at the NCAA indoor Campionships earlier this month. He has continued his stellar performance into the outdoor season. On his first attempt of the competition, Innes' throw was nulled by a foul. His second attempt Innes avoided any fouls for 62.61 meter marking. However, his third throw ultimately nabbed the win. He recorded a new personal best of 68.75 meters which is good for No. 6 in NCAA outdoor competition this season.
Saldutto's very first throw of the day went 67.32 meters, earning him the victorya and a No. 16 collegiate ranking. In a addition to her top placement in Friday's competition, Barrios Bornacelli's mark of 52.93 meters earned her a top-10 collegiate rank for the season. In addition to the event winners, six other Mizzou throwers earned top-10 placement in their respective events in Louisiana.
While the throwers put on a show in the Bayou, the Tigers also competed in Day 2 of the Raligh Invitational in North Carolina. Freshman Monica Wanjiku competed in the women's 10,000 meter invitational. She took third place while finishing 20 second off of Karissa Schweizer program record. Wanjiku's 32.21.97 finish ranks as the second best time in program history.
The Tigers will return to the track at 10:30 a.m. in Louisiana and 9:30 a.m. in North Carolina to conlude the weekend track and field competitions.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Men's swim and dive NCAA Championship in Federal Way, Wash.
- Softball vs. No. 21/19 Ole Miss at 2 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. — Watch, Stats
- Track and field Raleigh Relays outdoor meet in Raleigh, N.C. — Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 7 Texas at 2 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Mizzou tennis lost to No. 34 Ole Miss 1-6 in Columbia — Stats
- Mizzou Baseball lost to No. 7 Texas 4-15 in Columbia — Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is gearing up for next month's NFL Draft, entering the next stage of his football career. Additionally, Cook also enters the next stage of life as he announced his recent engagement on X.
- Mizzou diver Collier Dyer earned an All-American honorable mention in the 1-meter event at the NCAA Swim and Dive Championships in Federal Way, Wash.
