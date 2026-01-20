Where Has Mizzou Improved the Most Through the Portal?: The Buzz

Missouri has had to bring a balanced shopping list to the transfer portal this offseason, needing to replace at least one starter at nine different positions.



Because of the needs, the focus has seemed to have been on filling out the depth chart and not making big splashes at select positions.

At most positions, Missouri has done a solid job of rebuilding depth. But what positions are shaping up to be better on the 2026 team than the 2025 team?

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what positions the Tigers have been able to improve the most at so far through the transfer portal.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

The Buzz: Jan. 20

Over the weekend, Missouri golfer Virgilio Paz finished as the runner-up in the Latin America Amateur Championship, falling just short of earning a spot in the Masters Tournament. He did, however, earn an exemption into final qualifying for The Open, the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur Championship. He also earned an exemption into the The Amateur Championship.

A lot to be proud of way to represent Venezuela 🇻🇪 and Mizzou 🐯#MIZ 🐯⛳️ pic.twitter.com/B3kN5dyWgN — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) January 18, 2026

Missouri extended an offer to edge rusher Chris Whitehead, a composite five-star prospect from Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior also has offers from Alabama, Auburn and Georgia after recording 13 sacks last season.

Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was repping the Tigers in locker room interviews after his game-winning kick to send the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC title game.

Rams K Harrison Mevis on not being iced by the Bears before his game winning field goal in OT: pic.twitter.com/y5WBMp37k9 — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) January 19, 2026

Monday's Mizzou Results

No events scheduled.

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

Men's basketball: vs. No. 21 Georgia at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener

228 days.

Mizzou quote of the Day:

“I have a passion for winning, and I absolutely despise losing. I think if you start evaluating the team that you play and start giving yourself excuses for why you lost the game that's not very good for our football team. That's not how I want my players to think, or to act, or to react.” Gary Pinkel

We’ll leave you with this …

Former Florida wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery, who has transferred to Missouri, has been busy working in the Tigers' practice facility since joining the team.

