Mizzou to Recognize its Seniors at Final Home Game; The Buzz, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Brady Shanahan

Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers team celebrate after winning the game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers team celebrate after winning the game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

No. 15 Missouri hosts No. 19 Kentucky in the regular-season finale at Mizzou Arena. For some of the Tigers' brightest stars, this isn’t just the last game of the season—it’s their final chance to secure a victory in Columbia as college basketball players.

  • Caleb Grill
  • Tamar Bates
  • Josh Gray
  • Tony Perkins
  • Marques Warrick
  • Jacob Crews
  • Jeremy Sanchez

Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule

  • Wrestling: Big 12 Championships 10 a.m. Tulsa, Okla. — Watch, Results
  • Baseball vs. Binghamton at 1 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Listen, Stats
  • Softball vs. No. 23 Kentucky at 1 p.m. in Lexington, Ky. — WatchStats

Mizzou Results

  • No. 69 Missouri Tennis falls to No. 14 Oklahoma 4-0 — Final results

Did you notice?

  • Missouri Wide Receiver Logan Muckey is showing out in Spring Practice
  • Missouri Swim and Dive qualified six athletes for the women's NCAA Championships on March 19-22 in Federal Way, Was.
  • Missouri Wrestling has arrived in Tulsa, Okla. for the Big 12 Championships

