Mizzou to Recognize its Seniors at Final Home Game; The Buzz, Saturday, March 8, 2025
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
No. 15 Missouri hosts No. 19 Kentucky in the regular-season finale at Mizzou Arena. For some of the Tigers' brightest stars, this isn’t just the last game of the season—it’s their final chance to secure a victory in Columbia as college basketball players.
- Caleb Grill
- Tamar Bates
- Josh Gray
- Tony Perkins
- Marques Warrick
- Jacob Crews
- Jeremy Sanchez
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Wrestling: Big 12 Championships 10 a.m. Tulsa, Okla. — Watch, Results
- Baseball vs. Binghamton at 1 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Listen, Stats
- Softball vs. No. 23 Kentucky at 1 p.m. in Lexington, Ky. — Watch, Stats
Mizzou Results
- No. 69 Missouri Tennis falls to No. 14 Oklahoma 4-0 — Final results
Did you notice?
- Missouri Wide Receiver Logan Muckey is showing out in Spring Practice
- Missouri Swim and Dive qualified six athletes for the women's NCAA Championships on March 19-22 in Federal Way, Was.
- Missouri Wrestling has arrived in Tulsa, Okla. for the Big 12 Championships
