Mizzou Volleyball to Host 'Showdown at the Net' Challenge; The Buzz, May 23, 2025
ESPN Events announced Thursday that Missouri volleyball will host Stanford in the 2025 "Showdown at the Net," a Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge.
The matchup will take place at a time that has yet to be announced on Sept. 9 at the Hearnes Center. Fans can watch on ESPN.
The Tigers have only faced Stanford twice, and they have yet to grab a win. The last time the two teams met was in 2006 in the NCAA Tournament in December. Stanford won that game 3-2.
Other teams will compete at the event as well. Those matchups include Texas A&M against SMU on ESPN2, Georgia Tech against Tennessee on SECN, and more.
Missouri men's basketball welcomed Jayden Stone to the roster. Stone was ranked No. 22 nationally in points per game with 20.8 in 2023-2024.
- Missouri women's basketball guard Abbey Schreacke was featured in a video on social media that dove into her skill set as an athlete. She ranked 12th in the SEC in made three-pointers last season.
- Missouri tennis gained a new addition with Auburn transfer Julie Bedard. She will have three years of eligibility left.
- Tamar Bates, former Missouri men's basketball guard, told reporters Thursday that he had pre-draft workouts with the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings.
- Sophie Cunningham made her debut with the Indiana Fever after missing two games with an injury. She scored nine points and had six rebounds and three assists. The Fever defeated Atlanta 81-76.
“The week of the California game they wanted me to switch to defense. I knew we needed help there. I wasn’t happy, but I made the switch.”- Johnny Roland
