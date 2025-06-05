Mizzou vs Kansas Basketball Border War Gets Set Date; The Buzz, Thursday, June 5, 2025
Missouri Tigers men's basketball is set to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 8, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, per Kansas basketball's X account.
The matchup will be the 272nd in the series, with the most recent on Dec. 8, 2024. Since the rivalry was reignited in 2021, Missouri is 1-3, with its lone win coming on that Dec. 8 matchup, which was followed by a court-storming due to the Tigers 76-67 takedown of the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.
Missouri's full non-conference schedule is yet to be released, but matchups against Illinois and Howard are both confirmed.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season:
84 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“All these players that are playing quarterback in the NFL, there's a third that are really good, another third that are just average, and another third that everybody wants to bench, and those guys are the 66 best quarterbacks in the world. So, I think it's a really tough position from a physical and a mental standpoint because you have to mentally handle the ups and downs of the game."- Eli Drinkwitz
On This Day in Mizzou History:
Pitcher Aaron Crow became the highest baseball draft pick in Missouri history by being selected ninth overall by the Washington Nationals.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou gymnastics transfer Makayla Green speaks on her reasoning for choosing Mizzou.
- Former Mizzou offensive tackle Armand Membou taking reps for the Jets
- Mizzou basketball transfer target is now back on the board as an option for the Tigers
