Mizzou Women's Basketball Adds Hungarian Forward
Missouri women's basketball has added Hungarian forward Reka Toman as the final piece of the 2025-2026 roster.
Toman spent the past season competing in the U19 World Cup for Hungary, where she averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. She also played for Darazsak in the Hungary A-Division, where she averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game against healthy competition.
Toman brings size at the forward position, standing at 6-foot and adding needed depth to the Tigers' rotation. She'll fill out the frontcourt alongside transfer Jordana Reisma, and returners Hannah Linthacum and Ma'Riya Vincent.
Head coach Kellie Harper has put a clear emphasis on adding frontcourt depth over recent weeks, earning the commitments of 6-foot-3 forwards Ellie Muller and Cecilie Brandimore, and now adding Toman to the mix. The 18-year-old will be beginning her freshman season with the Tigers, and could be a piece to stick around for the long haul.
The Tigers have taken a swing on international players before, such as 6-foot-6 Croation forward Lucija Milkovic and Swedish point guard Tilda Sjokvist, but Toman represents the first of Harper's Tigers.
For a preview on the type of person Toman may be, here's a clip of her showcasing high-level sportsmanship on the biggest stage of her career – correcting a referee for the integrity of the game, despite it being against her favor.
