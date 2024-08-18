Brady Cook to Make St. Louis Charity Appearance Monday; The Buzz, August 18, 2024
As the Missouri Tigers look to grow their footprint in St. Louis, one of the team's biggest stars from the area is helping in the effort by doing good for the community.
Quarterback Brady Cook will be making an appearance Monday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sugarfire location in Wentzville, Mo. for a charity event benefitting the Andrew's Hugs foundation. Andrew's Hugs, founded in memory of Andrew Norton, raises funds to support organizations that "empower and enrich the lives of people with disabilities." More information on the charity can be found here.
Did you notice?
• On the note of Missouri players doing good for the community, former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson held his second annual back to school drive in Columbia Saturday night. Local kids in need were able to pick up free school supplies at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Robinson was unable to attend the event but continues to be a positive influence in Columbia.
• Jake Garcia, who played for Missouri in 2023, won the starting quarterback job at East Carolina. Garcia never saw the field for the Tigers after competing for the starting quarterback job with Cook and Sam Horn last fall after transferring from Miami.
• Missouri football took its annual team photo Saturday. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz took the opportunity to take some friendly fire at Gus Malzahn, the current head coach of UCF and Drinkwitz's former colleague at Auburn and Arkansas State.
Countdown to Missouri Football's season opener:
11 days.
More from Missouri on SI:
