Live Photo Gallery: Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers, Border Showdown
COLUMBIA, Mo. — At long last, the rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks has returned to the gridiron.
It's been nearly two decades since the two teams have faced off in football — the last Border Showdown took place in Columbia in 2011 before a majority of Missouri's freshman recruits had put pads on. The Tigers won that matchup 42-17, and they know what's at stake this time around,
"This is our chance to write our part of the story," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the Tigers' Week 2 contest. "We’re going to continue to play this game. This is just one part of the story, but it’s an important part. You get a chance to be a part of it.”
The first matchup between Missouri and Kansas dates back to 1891. Both schools faced each other every year from then until 2011; only 1918 was omitted due to the influenza pandemic and World War I. After that, the pair's annual meeting ended when the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC.
In their 120 matchups, the Tigers have won 57 times — just short of an even split. There have been nine ties in series history, with the most recent coming in 1962 3-3 tie. Now that such an outcome is no longer possible, Missouri is hoping to increase its win total to 58.
It won't come easy, however.
"Kansas is a good football team," Drinkwitz said during the Paul Finebaum show Friday evening to a shower of boos from student spectators. "It's going to take our best."
Having not squared off in football in over a decade, the schools' rivalry has grown tense. Missouri's win over then-No. 1 Kansas in basketball in December 2024 only further fueled the excitement and anticipation for the return of the Border Showdown at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field.
And while football might bring about a different kind of energy, Missouri's fans have certainly been leaning on any win they can get leading up to Saturday. Drinkwitz and Co. are determined not to let them down.
“Anything that stirs the passion of your fanbase is important,” Drinkwitz said, “especially when you’re asking fans to do so much.
"Any time you get a chance to stir their passion for bragging rights ... it’s important that your team is ready to play.”
Missouri Tigers On SI photographers will provide a live look at the renewed Border Showdown as the game goes on. Check back for uodates; recent events will appear first.