TGL Finals Live Updates: Tiger Woods Makes His Highly Anticipated Return to Golf

Tiger Woods is returning to golf on Tuesday night—well, sort of.

Woods will compete for the Jupiter Links team in the TGL final against Los Angeles on Tuesday night. He will play alongside teammates Tom Kim and Max Homa after replacing Kevin Kisner. L.A. consists of stars Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala.

The first match takes place at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and if Jupiter Links win, then there will be a second match immediately after at 9 p.m. ET. Sports Illustrated will be tracking all the best moments of Woods’s return below. Check out the live updates.

TGL Finals live updates

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