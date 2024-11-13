Missouri Makes it Official with 2025 Hoops Commit
Dennis Gates and the Tigers signed a second member of the 2025 class this week, making things official with Chandler, Arizona product Nicholas Randall.
Randall committed to the Tigers less than a month ago in October, and is the No. 11 ranked player in the state of Arizona.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 225 lbs., Randall has the length to play around the perimeter, but is more effective inside as his size allows him to play physical in the paint.
Randall is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is the eighth ranked player in the state of Arizona. He transferred to Compass Prep ahead of this year after spending two years at Vashon High School in St. Louis, Missouri where he averaged just over 10 points per game as a sophomore. He received 4A Player of the Year honors in his final year at Vashon after putting together an impressive season that saw him average 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as well as record eight double-doubles.
"Nicholas is a player that we've built a strong relationship with since we first stepped foot on campus," Gates said, "He is the perfect fit in our system. His ability to shoot and pass at his size makes him a special player."
At his wednesday press conference, Gates spoke again about Randall, saying, "When you look at what he brings to the table, he brings versatility, he brings size, he brings a championship pedigree, he brings toughness and he brings the City of St. Louis (...) Randall will continue to get better as he continues to nationally make the impact that he can at AZ Compass."
The head coach continued, "What truly makes him elite; however, is his IQ, how he sees the game and his ability to communicate."
Missouri currently holds the 35th ranked recruiting class in the nation.