Mizzou Closes Gap With Late First Half Score vs. Wake Forest

The Tigers got off to a slow start in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night

The Missouri Tigers entered their Friday night matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gasparilla Bowl as two-point underdogs.

And despite getting out to a slow start and a 14-3 hole, the Tigers have now closed the gap, with quarterback Brady Cook connecting with Demariyon Houston in the end zone to cut the Wake Forest lead to 14-10 heading into the locker room at halftime.

The Tigers have once again been led offensively by Cook, who has been the do-it-all man.

Through two quarters, Cook has completed 13 of 19 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and also leads the Tigers in rushing with four carries for 46 yards, 36 of which came on a second-quarter scamper to set up the late touchdown.

In the absence of the now Georgia-bound Dominic Lovett, freshman sensation Luther Burden has performed well as the No. 1 wideout, catching five passes for 56 yards, putting him on pace for a career night.

Defensively, it took the Tigers a good while to settle in, giving up two touchdowns on their first three drives.

However, since the second touchdown, the Tigers have been back to their usual ways, forcing two turnovers and a punt on the next three Demon Deacon possessions.

The Tigers will kick off to start the second half.

