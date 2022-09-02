Dazzling Debut: Luther Burden III Electric in Mizzou's Season-Opening Win

The Missouri Tigers pulled away with a 52-24 season-opening win over the Louisiana Bulldogs Thursday night in Columbia, as Mizzou left little doubt who was the superior team in a dominant non-conference performance.

Most of the attention was paid to the official start of quarterback Brady Cook's chance as Mizzou's full-time QB1. Other eyes were drawn toward how coach Eli Drinkwitz would lead his team after 6-7 record in 2021.

But it was the dazzling debut of true freshman receiver Luther Burden III that brought about some unmatched excitement - even on the oh-so-close plays.

On the statistical surface, Burden's debut was certainly impressive but was nothing that was necessarily out-of-this-world spectacular. He totaled three catches for 17 yards and a five-yard touchdown while also being effective on the ground as a runner with three carries for 26 yards and a one-yard touchdown.

But the stats barely tell the story about how Cook, Drinkwitz, and the rest of the Mizzou offense views Burden. He's clearly set to be a difference-maker as the season progresses. Six touches for two touchdowns goes a long way in proving this.

His first collegiate touch wasn't even a catch, as Burden lined up in the wildcat formation and took the direct snap 17 yards for a first down in the first quarter.

Cook then wasted little time looking Burden's way in the passing game, launching a deep bomb to his young receiver two plays later. Burden was a foot in front of his defender, but the slightly under-thrown ball was deflected by the Bulldogs' defensive back.

But that didn't stop Burden from being a target for Cook through the rest of the half.

A few possessions later, he looked Burden's way again on another deep shot toward the end zone. The catch was inches away from resulting in a touchdown - one that Burden should've hauled in - but the ball was muscled away and fell incomplete just inside the pylon.

Still, Burden's ability to separate and catch the eyes of Cook was hard to ignore despite the early lack of catches.

And in the second quarter, that first-career catch finally came. Burden picked up a quick 16 yards on the grab as the Tigers approached the red zone, but Mizzou fumbled the possession away.

But then, the highlight of the night.

In what is likely one of the better five-yard touchdowns that we'll see all season, Burden flashed exactly why he was so highly-touted coming into this year.

Motioning him out of the backfield in a designed play, Burden was able to showcase his ability to create something from nothing in space. Breaking four tackles - while taking the final two defenders with him into the end zone - isn't exactly normal.

The next possession, Burden nearly snagged a long one-handed pass as Cook elected to toss it his way again. The crowd reacted loudly at the almost-highlight, as Luther had already given them a reason to be on the edge of their seats.

And Burden's clear knack at being on the verge of making big plays at nearly every turn screams a star-studded future for the receiver.

In the third quarter, more wildcat. As the Tigers approached the goal line, Burden took two more carries, the final of which ended with him plunging into the end zone from one yard out.

Of course, it wasn't all highlights for the true freshman.

There was the previously mentioned would-be touchdown that got ripped away from him in the end zone. And in the third quarter, he found himself wide open for a potential short gain as he crossed the field, but the pass ricocheted off his hands, up into the air, and into the arms of Bulldogs linebacker Maki Carabin.

The Tigers were up 31-10 at this point, as the play was a bit of an afterthought. But the coaching staff will certainly not let Burden forget about the drop given the things he's shown he's capable of.

The highlights are just beginning. The mistakes, as with any freshman, will come as well.

But Burden's debut flashed SEC All-Freshmen skill and, potentially, an NFL-level future. He'll look to continue his strong start to the season against some tougher competition on Sept. 10, as the Tigers head to some old Big 12 stomping grounds to face the Kansas State Wildcats for Mizzou's first road matchup of 2022.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here