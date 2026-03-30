Mizzou Volleyball to Play Historic Outdoor Match Against Nebraska, Per Release

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri volleyball is set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an outdoor match on Sunday, Sept 6, 2026, at Wrigley Field, per release. This will be the first collegiate outdoor volleyball match ever to be played.

The Tigers will play the Cornhuskers at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. that Sunday and the game will be broadcast on FOX. They are participating in an SEC/Big Ten Challenge that will also include a matchup between Kentucky and Penn State.



This is a unique opportunity for all of the teams involved, given that it's the first of its kind.

“What an incredible opportunity for our volleyball team to compete under the lights at Wrigley Field this fall against Nebraska,” head coach Dawn Sullivan said in a release. “This is a moment our players will carry with them for the rest of their lives. To play on such a historic stage, in a city that means so much to us, makes it even more memorable. We are grateful to be part of this event and excited to show the passion and energy that make our game so special.”

This isn't the first time the Tigers were on board with a historic match to bring more visibility to NCAA volleyball nationwide. Last season, Missouri took on Stanford in the SEC/ACC Challenge, which was broadcast on ESPN.



The match in Wrigley Field itself is representative of an upward trend in collegiate volleyball in recent years. Both conferences and the four teams involved are seemingly capturing that momentum with this news.

“Bringing the SEC and Big Ten together for a championship-caliber volleyball showcase, culminating at an iconic venue like Wrigley Field, reflects the extraordinary momentum of the sport,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “This initiative not only elevates volleyball on a national stage but also underscores a continued growth and investment in women’s athletics.

Missouri went 17-11 during the 2025 season, missing out on the NCAA Tournament. That came after a 22-9 season in 2024 that culminated in a Sweet 16 run and a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. Nebraska boasted an impressive 33-1 record in 2025, going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Big Ten Tournament. Its lone loss came to Texas A&M in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

Before the matchup at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Missouri will play its spring schedule. That started with a match against Illinois on March 7 and next up is the Kansas City Tournament, which starts on April 11. The tournament is hosted by UMKC.

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