Things Are Pretty Perfect for the Cubs at Wrigley Field Right Now

The Cubs have taken control of the deeply competitive National League Central with a torrid stretch of play. Vibes are immaculate at the Friendly Confines, where the surging home team has now won 13 consecutive games after a walk-off win over the Reds on Tuesday night. It's the longest streak at the venerable ballpark since the 2008 Cubs took 14 straight contests on the North Side.

Michael Busch became the fifth player to have a game-winning hit during the streak. His single back through the box, which Elly De La Cruz gave an interesting effort on, allowed Dansby Swanson to race home from second base and put an abrupt end to extra innings.

BACK-TO-BACK, CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? pic.twitter.com/rPbcV2EKOA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 6, 2026

Chicago now sits 2 1/2 games ahead of the Cardinals at 24-12. Winners of seven straight and 17 of 20 overall, they are nipping at the Dodgers' heels for the best record in the NL—something that's largely ceremonial right now but could have serious impacts come playoff time. The Cubs cannot be expected to keep prevailing in every single home date yet it's beginning to look like they could have a real advantage brewing on the shores of Lake Michigan.

And yes, it is May 5 and there is plenty of baseball to be played. It's only a matter of time until fans finally go home from Wrigley unsatisfied and on the wrong side of an outcome. Right now, though, it's pretty perfect. In a moment that only baseball could provide, a fan captured a beautiful vignette Monday night of the sights and sounds around the ivy-covered walls.

"HOT DOGS" right into an absolute bomb. Peak baseball pic.twitter.com/xmjLYviHBW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 6, 2026

That's what it's all about there. A vendor earnestly trying to move product with their best outdoor voice who cannot help but snap their neck around upon hearing the sweet, unmistakable sounds of hard contact. In this case it was Seiya Suzuki blasting a no-doubt home run to left field in what would turn out to be the 12th triumph in a row at Wrigley.

The Cubs are playing close, nerve-rattling games and getting in the habit of coming from behind to find victory. Everyone on the roster is contributing with a new hero emerging every night. Craig Counsell is seeing the board incredibly well when it comes to unleashing his bullpen. One of the few things better than being on a heater is knowing you're on a heater and enjoying it. That's what's going on right now in Chicago, with the promise of a warmer summer ahead. Tough to beat.

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