Tigers Add 3-Star Running Back to 2025 Class

3-Star running back Brendon Haygood from Sachse, Texas officially announced his commitment to Missouri this week, becoming the 19th commitment of the 2025 class.

Mason Woods

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on In the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers roll on the recruiting trail once again this week, flipping 3-Star running back Brendon Haygood from Boise State where he decommited less than a week ago.

Haygood, a 5-foot-9, 180 lb. back, had been committed to the Broncos since September of this year.

Hailing from Sachse, Texas, Haygood is ranked by 247Sports, as the No. 51 running back in the nation and the 106th ranked player in the state. He recently took a visit to Columbia for the Tigers' showdown with Arkansas. Haygood's mother, Keisha, took to social media to share her thoughts on the family's time in Missouri.

In a blog post detailing the visit, she wrote, "From the moment we stepped off the plane, it was clear that Mizzou’s approach is about more than football. It’s about building a community, fostering growth, and recognizing the unique strengths of each individual. For my son, this meant the coaches saw not only his ability to dominate as a running back but also his character, leadership, and heart."

Safe to say, Columbia left a great impression on the talented running back and his family.

As of now, Missouri holds the 19th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but is still in play for some of the top talents in the class.

Players like 4-Star edge rushers Tobi Haastrup and Javion Hilson are both on the board as the Tigers look to continue adding to the 2025 class.

Mason Woods
