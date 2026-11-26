No. 23 Missouri football (7-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) is set to host No. 17 Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3) for its final game of the regular season at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are eliminated from College Football Playoff contention but still have reasons to win in the contest: bragging rights in a rivalry series, an automatic contract extension for coach Eli Drinkwitz, a boost in draft stock for some and a boost in morale for all.

Missouri enters the matchup fresh off a 28-14 win over Kentucky on Saturday, while Oklahoma rides a three-game winning streak with top-25 wins over Florida and Ole Miss, along with a win last week against Texas A&M.

Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle broke down Missouri's win over Kentucky, Austin Simmons' draft stock, Missouri's upcoming clash against Oklahoma and the last week of action for Mizzou basketball.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms. Make sure to subscribe!

Oklahoma preview

Oklahoma's offense has been revitalized under new offensive coordinator Jason Witten, who was promoted to the role after Ben Arbuckle's firing ahead of the Sooners' game against Florida. Under Witten's guidance, the Sooners have scored 74 points in the last three games, all of which were wins against conference opponents.

Oklahoma also boasts a consistent defense, led by coach Brent Venables, that allows the least passing yards per game in the SEC and has forced 10 interceptions.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Missouri will need to be clicking on all three phases to emerge victorious in the rivalry game Saturday. See our predictions below.

Knox-Doyle: Mizzou 28, Oklahoma 24

Wright: Mizzou 24, Oklahoma 20

Mizzou is also working to flip major big-time recruits, including five-star edge Wyatt Smith — the son of former Mizzou standout Justin Smith — and five-star linebacker Sean Fox. Smith will take a visit to Columbia the weekend of Nov. 28.

Mizzou basketball's last three games

Mizzou basketball has gone through ups and downs in its last three games, blowing out Alcorn State but looking human against Le Moyne and Evansville. Although Missouri beat Le Moyne by nearly 30 points, the Dolphins outscored the Tigers in the second half. Missouri most recently eked by Evansville 78-67.

The slew of games were highlighted by notable performances from Missouri's freshmen, along with flaws in perimeter defense. The Tigers continue to learn about themselves and grow into an identity, but a looming stretch against five Power-conference opponents in December will provide a strong test.

Watch the full episode to see Wright and Knox-Doyle's full thoughts.

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