COLUMBIA — After one drive from each team, Missouri football looked destined to repeat the mistakes it made in the loss to Georgia. The Tigers went three-and-out on their first drive and allowed Kentucky’s offense to march down to their 9-yard line in just five plays.

But a goal-line stand to hold Kentucky to a field goal followed by consecutive Missouri touchdown drives led by Austin Simmons gave the Tigers a 14-3 halftime lead that they held until the clock read zeroes: Missouri 28, Kentucky 14.

Simmons’ opening-drive incompletion marked one of his mere three in the first half. He completed six passes for 15 or more yards in the first half, including a 33-yard deep ball to DaMarion Fowlkes on one drive, followed by a 19-yard pass to Brett Norfleet, a 27-yard connection with Cayden Lee and a 23-yard touchdown to Jude James in the final four plays of a 94-yard touchdown drive.

Simmons did end the first half on a sour note, throwing an interception by targeting Lee on a deep ball despite having Caleb Goodie wide open on a drag, but bounced back in the second half, finishing the game by completing 17 of his 22 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. His biggest play of the night was a 60-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Olugbode, who passed the century mark in receiving yards for the fourth time this season, racking up 105 yards.

Simmons now leads the SEC with 25 passing touchdowns, and Olugbode leads the conference with 10 receiving touchdowns. Third-down offense, a weakness of Missouri's throughout the season, was much better against UK: the Tigers converted six of their 11 third-down attempts.

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Kentucky’s offense was relatively efficient — just not when it mattered. The Wildcats had three first-half trips to the red zone and came up with just three points, making a 23-yard field goal on the first, turning it over on fourth down on the second and throwing an interception to cornerback Sione Laulea on the third. It finished with just 14 points on seven trips to the red zone.



Its penultimate trip to the red zone was ended by Missouri defensive end Daeden Hopkins, who forced a fumble on third down on quarterback Kenny Minchey that was recovered by linebacker Robert Woodyard and returned to the Tigers' 32-yard line. Earlier in the game, Hopkins sacked Minchey for his first sack since Week 6 against Texas A&M.



On the Wildcats final drive, which they once again made the red zone in, Minchey threw a game-losing interception to Santana Banner immediately after setting foot at the 20-yard line. Banner finished with 12 tackles — his most in SEC play — two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

On the contrary, Missouri’s rushing attack continued to struggle. Jamal Roberts ran for 67 yards on 23 carries while Ahmad Hardy tacked on 8 yards on three rushes, neither breaking one loose for double-digit yards. All of Hardy's carries were in the second quarter; when Roberts hopped off the field in the fourth quarter, it was true freshman Preston Hatfield — who rushed twice for 2 total yards — that replaced him, not Hardy. Roberts returned the next drive.

On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said changes could be coming to Missouri’s special teams, depth chart included. Changes were made: Oliver Robbins took over for Blake Craig as the extra-point kicker, Craig took over for Brunno Reus as the kickoff specialist and Henry Crosby remained in place of Brett Le Blanc as the long snapper.

The result? Zero missed kicks and four touchback kickoffs. Reus had mixed results punting, though — his first punt went for 33 yards and set Kentucky up at its own 39-yard line for its only scoring drive of the half, but his second went for 49 yards to pin the Wildcats at their own 13-yard line in the fourth quarter. On Reus' third punt — that was nearly blocked by multiple UK defenders but went 46 yards — Laulea touched Kentucky's return man, resulting in a penalty.

Penalties played a fair part in Missouri's struggles: the Tigers were flagged nine times, two of which negated interceptions, one of which negated a sack and one of which negated a huge run from Roberts.

Mizzou (7-4, 4-4 SEC) will next host No. 22 Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3) at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 28 for its regular-season finale and a chance to finish conference play with a winning record.

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