Ranking Mizzou Football's Biggest Offseason Losses on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

As part of the consequence for Missouri's success in 2025, many of the roster's top talents departed for the NFL over the offseason. A few hit the transfer portal as well. While the Tigers worked hard to replace the lost talent via the transfer portal and high school recruiting, some of the bigger departurers of the offseason will have their presence sorely missed throughout the 2026 season, as they weren't exactly easy to replace.

On the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri On SI beat writers Zachary Knox-Doyle and Killian Wright ranked their top-five most impactful losses of the 2025 offseason, and which Tigers might be tasked with replacing said losses. The pair also discussed NBA summer league news, a potential football commitment watch and reacted to Dennis Gates' comments on the future of the Missouri-Kansas rivalry series.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Ranking Missouri's top five biggest offseason losses

Knox-Doyle and Wright ended up having the same five selections — just in a slightly different order — on their respective lists. Four of the listed losses were seniors who exhausted their eligibility, while one was a breakout transfer addition who transferred out after just one season with the Tigers.

Wright's five

1. Zion Young

2. Keagen Trost

3. Connor Tollison

4. Damon Wilson II

5. Daylan Carnell

Knox-Doyle's five

1. Zion Young

2. Keagen Trost

3. Damon Wilson II

4. Daylan Carnell

5. Connor Tollison

A notable omission from the list is star linebacker Josiah Trotter, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While our hosts agreed that Trotter is certainly in the top-five best players lost over the offseason, they are both more confident in Nicholas Rodriguez and Robert Woodyard to help replace Trotter's lost production than they are other position groups to replace their respective losses. Listen to the episode to find fully-detailed explanations on each list.

Mizzou Football Recruiting

At the time of recording, Missouri was awaiting the commitment announcement of four-star East St. Louis cornerback Raheem Floyd. In the hours after recording, Floyd announced he would be committing to Florida, leaving three-star corner T'Ari Miller as the lone cornerback in Missouri's 2027 recruiting class.

It'd be reasonable to expect the Tigers to add another corner to the class before it's all said and done. Stay tuned to our socials and website to stay in the loop with all of Missouri's recruiting festivities.

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