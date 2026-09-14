Austin Simmons, Daeden Hopkins Earn SEC Weekly Awards

Two Missouri Tigers earned weekly Southeastern Conference honors for their performances against Kansas in Week 2.

Quarterback Austin Simmons completed 19 of his 29 passes, throwing for 292 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while guiding Missouri to a 38-21 win over the Jayhawks. He was named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, earning joint honors of the award with Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Simmons is the first Tiger to earn the award since Ahmad Hardy after his Week 4 performance against South Carolina in 2025.

Simmons is now up to 544 passing yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season — a stellar start for the Ole Miss transfer in his first season with the Tigers. His connections with fellow Rebel transfer wideout Cayden Lee and returning sophomore receiver Donovan Olugbode have been apparent through two games, as each have logged double-digit receptions for 200 or more yards. Missouri's pass game has been tremendous to open the season in spite of a struggling rushing attack missing two of its four top tailbacks.

The second Tiger to earn a weekly award was sophomore defensive end Daeden Hopkins, who was named a Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after logging 4.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 5 quarterback pressures against the Jayhawks. This was Hopkins' best statistical performance since arriving at Missouri ahead of the 2025 season.

After redshirting his true freshman season, Hopkins has sprung into a larger role in the edge rotation in 2026, helping replace production lost from Ravens draftee Zion Young and Miami transfer Damon Wilson II.

Performances from Simmons and Hopkins, along with the rest of the Tigers, helped Missouri leap from No. 23 to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Missouri also rose from No. 23 to No. 22 in the LBM Coaches Poll.

Simmons and Hopkins will be back in action against Troy at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. SEC play begins against Mississippi State in at 6:45 p.m., Sept. 26 in Starkville, Mississippi.

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