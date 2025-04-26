Alabama Softball's Hot Start Sinks Mizzou
Mizzou pitcher Taylor Pannell took the mound in Tuscaloosa with hopes of shocking No. 15 Alabama on the road. The Crimson Tide quickly shot down any remnants of the Tigers' optimism as opportunities are dwindling with the season winding down.
A Crimson Tide rally in the bottom of the first inning shot Alabama to a three-run lead, a deficit the Tigers could not overcome over the course of the following six innings. Despite Pannell surrendering a flurry of runs in the opening frame, head coach Larissa Anderson allowed the junior to remain on the bump until the final inning.
Taylor Ebbs offered a glimmer of hope for the Tigers, launching a solo shot to start the second inning, putting Missouri on the board. However, the Tigers retired the side while unable to record another run.
To pair with Ebbs' blast, the Pannell followed up the rough start with the Tigers' defense, stringing together a stellar three-inning stretch. Pannell saw 11 batters across the second, third and fourth innings, not allowing a single hit in that span.
While the defense bought some time in hopes of the offense narrowing the deficit, it was ultimately the Crimson Tide who ended the scoring drought. Alabama's Audrey Vandagriff led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a home run to extend the home team's lead to 4-1.
Missouri's Julia Crenshaw recorded the final run of the game by scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh and final inning, with the late efforts not enough to make up for the Crimson Tide's hot start at the plate.
Missouri (23-27) will take the diamond against Alabama once again at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Tuscaloosa for Game 2 of the Tigers' penultimate series of the season.