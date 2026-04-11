Carr Leads Mizzou Softball to Big-Time Win over Georgia

For Missouri softball, Saturday was deja vu all over again.

After getting run-ruled 8-0 in five innings on Friday against No. 14/16 Georgia, the Tigers evened up the series with a 4-3 win less than 24 hours later. This marks two straight weekends featuring MU rebounding from a blowout loss with a close win.

Missouri starting pitcher Marissa McCann and Georgia starting pitcher Addisen Fisher were in a rhythm early on, as they allowed a combined three hits through the first three innings.

The Tigers struck first in the top of the fourth courtesy of a pinch-hit RBI single from outfielder Saniya Hill. It was the sophomore's second RBI of the season and first since Feb. 13. It was also her first hit since March 13.

In the bottom half of the inning, Georgia loaded the bases with three straight two-out singles, but McCann induced a popout to escape the jam and keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

MU added three more runs in the top of the fifth, all of which coming with two outs. Designated player Abby Carr hit a two-RBI jam-shot single into right field, and right fielder Sidney Forrester followed with a pinch-hit RBI single.

UGA loaded the bases again in the bottom of the fifth, and this time, the Tigers wouldn't get away unscathed. Carr relieved McCann, but the freshman gave up a walk. She rebounded with consecutive strikeouts, but Carr threw a four-pitch walk that cut Missouri's lead to 4-2 before inducing an inning-ending groundout.

Missouri loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but first baseman Abby Hay lined out to end the inning, stranding three runners. After being shut out in the bottom of the sixth, Georgia scored a run in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of a sacrifice fly from UGA shortstop Emily Digby. But the next batter, third baseman Brady Lindemuth, struck out to end the game, giving Missouri a big-time road win.

Carr finished 3-of-4 at the plate and tallied six strikeouts in three innings of relief. Shortstop Madison Uptegrove went 2-of-3; she's recorded a hit in three of her past four games.

Along with every other SEC team in action on Saturday, both Missouri and Georgia participated in "All for "Alex" weekend, which honors former Mississippi State softball player Alex Wilcox, who passed away in June 2018 after a battle with ovarian cancer. All 15 SEC teams wear either teal uniforms or teal accents in honor of Wilcox, as the symbol for ovarian cancer awareness is a teal ribbon.

MU will aim for its second SEC series win of the season on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.