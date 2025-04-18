Hot Bats Push Mizzou Softball to Run-Rule Win over Top-Ranked Texas A&M
For the second time this season, Mizzou softball took down No. 1. This time around, it was Texas A&M on the losing side, as the Tigers dominated the Aggies 9-1 in five innings.
Power surges haven't been very common in Mizzou Softball Stadium this season, but on Friday, Mizzou appeared to get struck by lightning. Facing Emily Leavitt, whose ERA sat at a mind-boggling 0.91 in just under 31 innings pitched, the Tigers broke the seemingly unbreakable.
On the second pitch of the game, Julia Crenshaw sent a towering fly ball over the left field fence. A few batters later, Kara Daly hit a three-run home run into left as well. A&M left fielder Kramer Eschete didn't even move, as Mizzou took an early 4-0 lead. As the home crowd was engulfed in excitment, Daly's longball marked Leavitt's first appearance of the season allowing more than two earned runs.
Contrary to most of the 2025 season, Mizzou was able to build on the offensive momentum. All of its ensuing XXX runs were scored via double or home run. In the bottom of the third, Madison Walker hit her seventeenth home run of the season. A Daly double a few batters later made the score made it 6-1. Kayley Lenger, whose bat has been hotter than fish grease as of late, barely cleared the left field fence for a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth. Two batters later, Stefania Abruscato put the cherry on top with an RBI single.
Friday's result was shocking, to say the least. Texas A&M had only been run-ruled once this season: that came against Florida on March 8. The Tigers had lacked proficiency on offense for much of the season. But on a cloudy Friday afternoon against the top dogs, it was the Tigers who barked the loudest.
Mizzou still has a long way to go if it wants to miraculously secure an NCAA Tournament bid. But Friday was about as good of a result as Larissa Anderson & Co. could've asked for.
The Tigers will hit the road for their next series against No. 17/22 Alabama. First pitch is set for next Friday at 6 p.m. CT.