How to Watch: Mizzou Softball Versus Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament
What a difference a year can make.
Before the 2024 SEC Tournament, Mizzou softball was not only the No. 5 seed, but in strong contention for a top-10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament championship in Auburn, Alabama, defeating Ole Miss, Arkansas and LSU before falling to No. 2 Florida in the title game.
Fast forward a year later, and Mizzou finds itself in the cellar of the Southeastern Conference, as the Tigers enter Athens, Georgia as the No. 14 seed out of 15 teams — Vanderbilt doesn't sponsor a softball team, which is why the SEC doesn't have 16 teams in the sport like it does in most others.
After finishing the regular season 25-30 and 6-18 overall, Mizzou is in real danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. A win over No. 17/19 Ole Miss is necessary for keeping those faint hopes alive.
Who: Missouri Tigers (25-30, 6-18 SEC) versus Ole Miss Rebels (35-16, 11-13 SEC)
When: Tuesday, May 6 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
Series: 17-12 Mizzou
Last Meeting: Mizzou defeated Ole Miss 9-5 in the series finale March 31 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers scored six runs in the first inning, and Sophie Smith led the way offensively, going 2-of-3 with five RBIs. However, the Rebels had already won the series beforehand, as they took the first two games.
Last Game, Mizzou: The Tigers knocked off Georgia 1-0 on Saturday, clinching its first (and only) SEC series win of the season. Madison Uptegrove provided the only run with a solo home run. Cierra Harrison allowed just two hits in six innings of work, and Taylor Pannell retired the side to seal the victory in the bottom of the seventh.
Last Game, Ole Miss: The Rebels defeated No. 18 Mississippi State 6-4 on Saturday. Four different players tallied two hits. Mackenzie Pickens and Aliyah Binford each homered.