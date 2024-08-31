Missouri Softball Coach Larissa Anderson Earns Extension; The Buzz, Aug 31, 2024

Best attendances across all sports in America on Thursday night 8/29



1. Mizzou vs Murray State in CoMo 62, 621

2. NC State vs WCU in Raleigh 56, 919

3. Dodgers vs Orioles in LA 53, 203

4. Utah vs SUU in SLC 52, 210

5. Minnesota vs UNC in Minneapolis 50, 805#attendance