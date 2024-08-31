Missouri Softball Coach Larissa Anderson Earns Extension; The Buzz, Aug 31, 2024
Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson has earned four more years in Columbia. Mizzou Athletics announced Friday afternoon that Anderson, who has been with the Tigers since 2019, has been extended to 2028.
"We are extremely pleased to extend Larissa Anderson's contract as the leader of our softball program," Athletics Director Laird Veatch said in a press release. "Under her guidance, our team has consistently demonstrated excellence on the field and in the classroom. Larissa embodies values we hold dear at Mizzou, including passion, integrity and a relentless drive for success. We are confident that with her continued leadership, Mizzou Softball will reach even greater heights in the years to come."
In 2024, Anderson's team put up a 48-18 reecord that ended with a trip to the NCAA Super Regional. The Tigers fell short to Florida in the SEC Conference Championship game. Anderson has put together a 217-115 record in her six seasons with Missouri.
"Leading Mizzou Softball has been an honor, and the love I have for what we've accomplished here is immeasurable," Anderson said. "The dedication of our players and the unwavering support from their families have been crucial to our success, and the vibrant atmosphere we've cultivated reflects our collective hard work. I take immense pride in our players, the culture we are fostering, and the exceptional environment we've built in our stadium."
Friday's Results
• In its first game of the regular season, Missouri Volleyball defeated Drake 3-0 at the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Nebraska.
• Missouri cross county had a successful season debut in Sophomore Rachel Broemmel placed first in the women's 5K with a 17:34.8 mark. Nicole Louw placed just behind her at 17:47.3 — full results.
Today's Schedule
Volleyball: at No. 12 Creighton, 6 p.m. - Bluejay Invitational, Omaha, Nebraska. Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• The SEC will now mandate mid-week injury, or "availability", reports on Wednesdays of game weeks. Players will be marked under one of five statuses — available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. A initial report will be required to be publicized Wednesday, followed by updated reports will need to be sent to the conference on Thursday and Friday before a final one issued 90 minutes before kickoff.
• NCAA football officials announced an update to horse-collar penalties. Horse-collar penalties that occur in the tackle box, or 'the pocket', will now be a 15-yard personal foul. Previously, if the tackle happened in the box, it would not be penalized.
• Former Missouri softball pitcher will be joining the coaching staff at the University of Minnesota as the Director of Player Development. She finished her prolific career placed inside the top 10 for appearences (136, No. 8), innings pitched (604.2, No.9) and wins (57, No.10).
• Missouri football's sold out season opener was the highest attended sporting event Thursday night.
• Missouri football named the five best players from its win over Murray State — running back Marcus Carroll, corner back Toriano Pride Jr., punter Luke Bauer, defensive tackle Chris McClellan and offensive lineman Armand Membou. Carroll had an impressive debut as a Tiger, rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Pride and McClellan, both transfer additions, caused turnovers in the game.
Countdown to Missouri men’s basketball's season opener:
65 days.
