Missouri Mens Basketball Releases Official 2024-'25 Roster
One night ago, Missouri Mens Basketball released their official roster for the coming season, including new transfers and incoming freshman.
The updated roster includes a squad of 17 players, with five transfers and five freshman. The roster included updated height and weights as well for returning players. Here are a few changes, as well as the official list for the 24-'25 season.
The group of five freshman posted some impressive measurables. The most notable, 4-star center Trent Burns. He is listed at 7-foot-5, 235-pounds. Those are similar height and weight to former Missouri center Connor Vanover, who is now graduated. The other freshman center, Peyton Marshall, came in at 7-foot, 300-pounds. They both are impressive in their respective areas.
The highest ranked in the class, 4-star guard Annor Boateng, was listed at 6-foot-6, 215-pounds. Those are similar to his numbers coming out of Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock Ar. Combo guard T.O. Barrett from Oklahoma City, Ok was listed as 6-foot-4, 200-pounds. He will bring some versatility as both a ball-dominant guard, as well as a playmaker.
The final one is forward Marcus Allen, listed at 6-foot-7, 220-pounds.
A couple returning Tigers appeared to have put on some weight. Among those, sophomore guard Anthony Robinson, who is now listed at 180-pounds compared to 175 last year. He is also sporting a new jersey number, wearing the number zero this season. Sophomore forward Trent Pierce appears to have bulked up as well, now listed at 220 compared to 210 the season prior.
The most notable of the transfer measurements comes from former UT-Martin guard Jacob Crews, who's listed at 6-foot-8, 210-pounds. He displays tremendous height for a two-guard, as well as three-point shooting.
The Tigers don't kick their season off for some time, with opening day on November 4 against Memphis on the road.