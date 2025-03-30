Mizzou's Offense Goes Cold Again, Tigers Drop Second Game of Doubleheader to Ole Miss
In yet another low-scoring affair, Mizzou softball fell 5-2 to Ole Miss in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Tigers were able to muster up a little more offense than they did in the first contest of the day, which saw them lose 1-0. Taylor Ebbs, who both went hitless in game No. 1, each recorded two hits. That included Ebbs' sixth home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the second inning that opened the scoring. Julia Crenshaw also hit a home run, a solo blast in the top of the fifth that barely cleared a leaping Taylor Malvin in center field. The home run was Crenshaw's tenth of the season, setting a new single-season high. But it was Kara Daly who had the best offensive performance of the day for MU, going 3-of-4 with a solo home run of her own in the top of the seventh.
However, those were the only three runs Mizzou got from its offense, and its pitching couldn't register a Herculean performance to make up for it. Cierra Harrison and Taylor Pannell combined to allow three solo home runs -- Harrison gave up two, while Pannell gave up a blast in the bottom of the sixth. The Rebels tacked on two more runs -- an RBI double from Taylor Roman and an RBI single from Jami Mackay gave Ole Miss a 5-2 lead that would be briefly threatened by Daly's late home run.
The loss drops Mizzou to 18-18 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. The rest of the slate will be an uphill climb, as each of MU's remaining SEC contests are against teams currently ranked in the USA Softball Top 25 -- Texas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. The journey will continue on Monday, where the Tigers will look to prevent a series sweep. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.