Mizzou Softball Captures Signature Win, Upsets No. 4/6 Alabama

Entering Saturday, Missouri softball had come extremely close to pulling off big-time upsets this season on numerous occasions. But almost every time, the Tigers fell short.

They finally flipped the script against No. 4/6 Alabama on Saturday, defeating the Crimson Tide 5-2. Missouri improved to 15-17, while Alabama dropped just its second game of the season. Its only other loss came last Saturday against Arkansas.

The Tigers faced early adversity, as starting pitcher Cierra Harrison got roughed up in the top of the first. Alabama leadoff hitter Audrey Vandagriff hit a home run on the second pitch of the game, and two batters later, UA designated player Alexis Pupillo hit a solo blast of her own to put the Crimson Tide ahead 2-0.

That was the best half-inning of offense Alabama would tally all afternoon.

Harrison bounced back in a major way, allowing just three hits and no earned runs over the ensuing three and one-thirds innings.

Missouri's offense got going in the middle innings. The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the first courtesy of an error from Alabama left fielder Vic Moten, which allowed third baseman Addy Waits to score from third base. A few batters later, second baseman Sophie Smith hit a two-RBI ground-rule double that skipped over the fence in right fielder to put Missouri on top 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, catcher Stefania Abruscato added an insurance run with a rocket over the right field fence. The home run was her second over Missouri's past three games.

The Tigers would also get an additional boost in the circle from Abby Carr, who entered the game in relief of Harrison with one out in the top of the fifth. With runners on first and second and two outs, the freshman phenom struck out Pupillo to end the inning.

Missouri added another insurance run after Carr threw a scoreless top of the sixth inning. Left fielder Linny Ramsey hit a shallow fly ball to right center field, and Vandagriff appeared to make a diving grab. But the ball popped out of her glove, and MU center fielder Kayley Lenger scored from third base.

Carr ran into trouble in the top of the seventh. UA third baseman Mari Hubbard led off the inning with a double, and two batters later, Vandagriff reached base on a four-pitch walk. Pinch-hitter Brooke Wells struck out, but Pupillo loaded the bases moments later when Vandagriff beat a potential force out at second base.

Alabama right fielder Ana Roman worked a full count, but she hit a soft lineout to MU shortstop Madison Uptegrove to seal a signature win for the Tigers.

Missouri will look to take the series from the Crimson Tide on Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.

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