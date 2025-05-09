Mizzou Softball Catcher Named to All-SEC First Team
Julia Crenshaw's senior campaign didn't go the way she would've hoped for her Missouri Tigers, who were eliminated in Round 1 of the SEC Tournament Tuesday.
But, Crenshaw's elite performance was steady through a 25-31 season for the Tigers.
The senior was named to the All-SEC First Team for the first time in her career of her career, the conference announced Friday morning. She's the first Missouri player to be named to the All-SEC First Team since 2022, when both Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes earned the same recognition.
The O'Fallon, Missouri, native has been a starter for each of the past three seasons for the Tigers. Saying goodbye to the program is an emotional moment for her.
"It was our dream to wear this uniform," Crenshaw said in a press conference following the team's loss in the SEC Tournament. "And the fact that I have to take it off and never put it back on again ... it's unfathomable."
Crenshaw hit seven home runs in the 2025 season, the sixth-most in the SEC on the season. Overall, she slugged at .731, the fourth-highest mark in the conference, and the best for any SEC catcher.
SEC Player of the Year: Bri Ellis - Arkansas
SEC Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens - Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry - Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards - LSU
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso - Oklahoma
All-SEC First Team
- Audrey Vandagriff - Alabama
- Bri Ellis - Arkansas
- AnnaLea Adams - Auburn
- Kendra Falby - Florida
- Taylor Shumaker - Florida
- Reagan Walsh - Florida
- Tori Edwards - LSU
- Jaden Pone - Ole Miss
- Sierra Sacco - Mississippi State
- Julia Crenshaw - Missouri
- Sam Landry - Oklahoma
- Nelly McEnroe-Marinas - Oklahoma
- Kasidi Pickering - Oklahoma
- Taylor Pannell - Tennessee
- Karlyn Pickens - Tennessee
- Reese Atwood - Texas
- Teagan Kavan - Texas
- Mia Scott - Texas
- Joley Mitchell - Texas
- Emiley Kennedy - Texas A&M
- Mya Perez - Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
- Kali Heivilin - Alabama
- Robyn Herron - Arkansas
- Reagan Johnson - Arkansas
- Ella McDowell - Arkansas
- Mia Williams - Florida
- Dallis Goodnight - Georgia
- Hallie Mitchell - Kentucky
- Maci Bergeron - LSU
- Sydney Berzon - LSU
- Lexie Brady - Ole Miss
- Persy Llamas - Ole Miss
- Nadia Barbary - Mississippi State
- Raelin Chaffin - Mississippi State
- Gabbie Garcia - Oklahoma
- Sam Gress - South Carolina
- Kayden Henry - Texas
- Ashton Maloney - Texas
- Katie Stewart - Texas
- Mac Barbara - Texas A&M
- Amari Harper - Texas A&M
- Koko Wooley - Texas A&M