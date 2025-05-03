Mizzou Softball Closes Regular Season Strong, Blanks Georgia for First SEC Series Win
In a year filled with lows, Mizzou softball ended the 2025 regular season on a high note.
The Tigers took down No. 24 Georgia 1-0 on Sunday, securing their first SEC series win of the season. They avoided going an entire campaign without a three-game conference series win for the first time since 2013, their first season in the SEC.
Just like the second game of the series, Madison Uptegrove was responsible for all of MU's runs in the series finale ... even if it was just one. Facing a full count with no outs in the bottom of the second, Uptegrove took an outside off-speed pitch deep in left center field; although the ball barely cleared the fence, the sudden offensive spark still lit the home crowd ablaze.
That's all the offensive insurance Mizzou ended up needing, as Cierra Harrison had a sparkling afternoon in the circle. She only struck out one batter in six innings pitched — UGA first baseman Emma Castorri went down swinging to end the fifth inning — but Harrison induced ground balls and pop ups all game long. She allowed just two hits, and not a single Bulldog baserunner made it past second base.
In the top of the seventh, Taylor Pannell entered the game in relief of Harrison. She'd started seven games this seasons, but she's a natural closer, having led the NCAA in saves last season. She tore through the UGA order to seal the win, retiring leadoff hitter Sarah Gordon on the second pitch of the at-bat before striking out the final two batters.
Mizzou will be the No. 15 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play the No. 10 seed on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. The No. 10 seed could either be Alabama, LSU or South Carolina, all of whom are 12-11 in SEC play.