Mizzou Softball Electrifies on Offense, Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak with Win over Mississippi State
On a warm Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Mizzou softball finally caught fire.
The Tigers took down No. 16 Mississippi State 11-5, marking their first game with double-digit runs since the start of conference play. The win snapped a five-game losing streak, improving MU's record to 21-23 overall and 3-11 in SEC play.
Saturday featured a much-needed offensive revival for Mizzou; one day after it recorded just two hits, nine Tigers combined to tally for a season-high 14 hits . Four players -- Claire Cahalan, Taylor Ebbs, Abby Hay and Stefania Abruscato -- had multiple hits.
Mizzou started the scoring early, plating four runs in the first inning. The Tigers added on in the second when Kayley Lenger sent a ball just over the fence in center field. In her 122nd career, game, the blast was just the fourth of her career, providing an unexpected jolt to an already-humming Mizzou offense.
For the first time in a long time, MU's pitching had ample support from the bats. Unfortunately for Marissa McCann, she couldn't fully reciprocate the elite performance. Mississippi State responded quickly in the bottom of the second, breaking the ice with an RBI double by Ella Wesolowski. Moments later, the two-out demons struck again; facing a 2-2 count with the bases loaded, Sierra Sacco smashed a grand slam into right field to tie the game at five. Improbably, that was Sacco's sixth grand slam of the season, breaking the single-season school record. Much of the mojo that'd propelled Mizzou early on felt like it was zapped in an instant.
However, it wouldn't be long before the Tigers took it back. The rebound proved to outweigh the setback, as they scored six runs in the top of the fourth. The second onslaught of the game featured Madison Walker hitting a grand slam of her own, a towering fly ball that landed well beyond the fence in left center field. Taylor Ebbs added onto the lead two innings later with a solo blast into center field.
The Bulldogs made the game interesting late, chasing McCann in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor Panell gave up an RBI double on the first pitch she threw, and MSU scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. But with runners on the corners, Pannell struck out Sacco to seal the victory.
Over its past five games entering Saturday, Mizzou combind for seven runs. The Tigers nearly doubled that number in less than three hours. They'll look to win their first series of the season on Sunday; first pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.
