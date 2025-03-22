Mizzou Softball Falls to No. 1 Oklahoma to Open Series; The Buzz, Saturday March 21
Missouri softball suffered its first home loss of the season after rattling off six consecutive wins in Columbia. The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners were the ones to hand the Tigers the loss, breezing past Missouri 8-0 in five innings.
Sophomore Marissa McCann was tasked with taking the mound on Friday night for Missouri (17-4) but struggled to keep the Sooners in check. Oklahoma's Gabbie Garcie recorded a three-run homerun in the first inning to put the Sooners up early.
McCann and the Tigers' defense managed to stave off any further Oklahoma rallies for the following three innings. Still, the Missouri offense was shut out by Sooners pitcher Sam Landry, who gave up a single hit in the thrashing. Senior Julia Crenshaw was the lone Tiger to bat her way onto base.
The Oklahoma offense found its rhythm again in the fifth inning, recording a two-run shot to go up 5-0. Senior Jayci Kruse closed out the game for the Tigers on the mound in relief, but not before the Sooners posted three more runs to take the 8-0 lead, shortgaming the Tigers.
Missouri is yet to notch its first conference win of the season, but the team will have another opportunity to take down the top ranked Sooners at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Track and field Yellow Jacket Invitational, Day 2 — Stats
- Wrestling NCAA Championships in Philadelphia, Pa. — Stats
- Swim and Dive NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash.
Mizzou Results
- Tennis defeated No. 22 Florida 4-3 in Gainesville
Did you notice?
- Missouri National Champion in the Triple Jump, Jonathan Seremes, walked into the national final with goals in mind. He shattered his goals, taking the crown while recording a personal best performance
- Two Tigers nabbed All-American honors in wrestling, including five-time All-American Keegan O'Toole and Cam Steed, with his first time receiving the honor.
