Mizzou Softball Postpones Series Opener Against Texas; Will Play Doubleheader on Saturday
After a swath of rain and lightning on Friday morning, Mizzou softball has postponed its series-opener against No. 1 Texas.
The contest had already been rescheduled to 10 a.m. CT on Friday from its original start time of 6 p.m. CT in anticipation of inclement weather. However, the poor conditions came anyway.
It appeared as if the game would start on-time; Mizzou had taken the field, Texas looked ready to bat, and MU starting pitcher Marissa McCann was set to complete her small handful of warm-up pitches. However, just as the UT leadoff hitter Ashton Maloney was about to make her way to the batter's box, the game was stopped.
As a result of the postponement, the Tigers and Longhorns will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The makeup game is scheduled to start a 1 p.m. CT, and game No. 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m CT.