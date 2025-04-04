Mizzou Central

Mizzou Softball Postpones Series Opener Against Texas; Will Play Doubleheader on Saturday

After a swath of rain and lightning on Friday morning, Mizzou softball has postponed its series-opener against No. 1 Texas.

The contest had already been rescheduled to 10 a.m. CT on Friday from its original start time of 6 p.m. CT in anticipation of inclement weather. However, the poor conditions came anyway.

It appeared as if the game would start on-time; Mizzou had taken the field, Texas looked ready to bat, and MU starting pitcher Marissa McCann was set to complete her small handful of warm-up pitches. However, just as the UT leadoff hitter Ashton Maloney was about to make her way to the batter's box, the game was stopped.

As a result of the postponement, the Tigers and Longhorns will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The makeup game is scheduled to start a 1 p.m. CT, and game No. 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m CT.

QUENTIN CORPUEL

Quentin Corpuel is a sports journalist from Bethesda, Md. He is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Missouri with a reporting and writing emphasis. He is also pursuing a certificate in sports analytics. Along with FanNation, Corpuel also covers Mizzou athletics for Rock M Nation (Mizzou's SB Nation affiliate) and does freelance sports writing for KCOU 88.1 FM, the University of Missouri's student-run radio station.

