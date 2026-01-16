Mizzou Adds Transfer Left Tackle from FCS School

Missouri added more depth to its offensive line Friday morning, earning the commitment of Colin Sorensen, a transfer from Charleston Southern. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman has started in 20 games for Charleston Southern over the first two years of his career. All of the starts came at left tackle. In 2025, he was named to the All-Conference Third-Team by Phil Steele. He allowed 23 pressures on 378 pass blocking snaps on the year, according to Pro Football Focus.

The commitment comes after he took a visit to Missouri on Thursday.

Sorensen will help replenish the depth along the offensive line, specifically at tackle, that Missouri needed to add through the transfer portal. The Tigers lost several important reserves this offseason, with Jayven Richardson, Johnny Williams IV, Brandon Solis, Jaylen Early, Henry Fenuku and Keiton Jones all entering the transfer portal.

Sorensen is the fourth transfer addition Missouri has made along the offensive line, joining Josh Atkins, Luke Work and Will Kemna.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

