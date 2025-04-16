Mizzou Softball Run-Rules SIUE; Ebbs and Uptegrove combine for 7 RBIs
In order to qualify for NCAA Tournament consideration, a softball team needs to finish the regular season with an overall winning percentage of at least 50. Needing to go 7-3 to reach that mark, Mizzou softball has little margin for error going forward.
Taking care of business has become even more important, and that's exactly what the Tigers did on Tuesday, defeatinfg SIUE 10-2 in six innings. Kayley Lenger ended the contest early, plating Madison Uptegrove with an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth. After dropping last week's midweek to Southern Illinois, this time around proved to be necessary redemption.
Making just her fourth start of the season, Taylor Pannell pitched well, allowing just four hits and two earned runs in six innings of work to go along with a career-high eight strikeouts.
Offensively, Mizzou received contributions from the top all the way to the bottom of its lineup. Leadoff hitter Claire Cahalan went 2 of 3, her second multi-hit outing over the last three games. Nine-hitter Lenger continued her hot streak at the plate, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second. The blast was her second in the last three games, and it was one-upped later with the walk-off hit. The seven-hitter, Uptegrove, went 3-of-3, including a two-run home run and two-RBI single. Taylor Ebbs went 2-of-4 with three RBIs.
Although the Tigers scored 12 runs on Saturday, the offensive onslaught was still very much welcome for Mizzou, who was run-ruled in its last contest 10-2. Mizzou now must go at least 6-3 in its final nine games in order to remain in contention for the NCAA Tournament.
That task will become extremely difficult starting on Thursday, as the top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies come to town. They claimed a No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history; additionally, the Aggies are the first team not named Oklahoma, Texas or UCLA to hold the top spot in the rankings since 2020. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.