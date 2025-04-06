Mizzou Softball's Late-Inning Rally Falls Short, Tigers Drop Game Two to Texas
When Kara Daly put a softball over the fence in center field, Mizzou Softball Stadium experienced its first real rush of joy in a few days.
The blast marked the first runs of the weekend for MU, and the Tigers pulled within one of top-ranked Texas. But silence quickly returned to Columbia, as Taylor Ebbs struck out to end the game.
For Mizzou softball, most of Sunday afternoon was deja vu all over again. A four-run first inning by Texas pushed the Longhorns to a 4-3 win in game one of a doubleheader. The defeat kept the struggles going for Mizzou, as the Tigers dropped to 20-20 overall and 2-9 in SEC play.
Cierra Harrison pitched admirably. From the second inning on, the junior allowed only one hit, a single to Ashton Maloney in the fifth. Even so, the Tigers quickly turned a double-play to empty the bases.
However, the first inning proved to be the difference. The early onslaught was almost a mirror image of yesterday's contest, except with a slightly greater sting. Harrison gave up a double and a walk to start the game, but she was able to retire the next two batters. But the Longhorns rallied with two outs, as Joley Mitchell plated the first run of the game with an RBI single. Moments later, Katie Stewart blasted a three-run home run to put UT ahead 4-0, just like Mitchell did in game one. Head coach Larissa Anderson lamented her team failing to get out of the first inning unscathed yesterday, and the Tigers couldn't do so again on Saturday.
Offensively, Mizzou woke up from its slumber; while the Tigers only recorded six hits, they were able to generate some action on the base paths with walks as well. Despite the small rejuvenation at the plate, Mizzou wasn't able to capitalize.
Earlier in the game, Ebbs had a pair of opportunities to put runs on the board. In the bottom of the third, she came up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs; she grounded out to first base. Two innings later, she came to bat with runners on second and third; she sent a full-count pitch high and deep into right field, but Maloney caught the fly ball on the warning track to end the inning.
Game No. 2 of the series is set to begin at 3:02 p.m. CT.