Twins vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers have split the first two games of their three-game series, and now they'll face each other for the final time in 2025 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Tigers have fallen behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the American League after last night's loss. They'll try to close the gap with a win in tonight's series finale. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AL Central showdown.
Twins vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-134)
- Tigers -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Twins +154
- Tigers -184
Total
- Over 8 (-120)
- Under 8 (-102)
Twins vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Pierson Ohl, RHP (0-2, 7.50 ERA)
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty, RHP (6-10, 4.36 ERA)
Twins vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 6
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive
- Twins Record: 53-60
- Tigers Record: 66-49
Twins vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pierson Ohl OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+105) via BetMGM
I'm going back to the same prop bet I made in this game yesterday, taking the OVER on the starting pitcher's strikeout total when facing the Tigers. Detroit has the highest strikeout rate amongst all teams since the All-Star Break, striking out on 25.9% of plate appearances in that time frame. Ohl recorded four strikeouts in just three innings pitched in one of his first two starts this season. Let's see if he can reach that number again today.
Twins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take a shot on the underdog Twins in this spot. The Tigers have the clear advantage when it comes to the starting pitchers, but I have a lot of concerns about the Tigers' offense since the All-Star Break.
Since the pause in action, the Tigers have ranked 24th in the Majors in OPS at .691, well below the Twins, who come in at 15th at .733. Detroit is still trying to find some momentum in the second half of the season, and while they're rightfully favored, -184 is too steep a price for me to bet. I'll go the opposite direction and back the underdog Twins.
Pick: Twins +154 via FanDuel
