Mizzou Softball Shut Out in Game 1 of Doubleheader at Ole Miss
After getting shut out against arch-rival Kansas on Wednesday, Missouri softball went cold once more again Ole Miss, falling 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Per usual, the heavy lifting on offense Julia Crenshaw and Madison Walker. Crenshaw went 1 of 3 at the plate, extending her hitting streak to six games. Walker went 1-of-3 as well, which was an encouraging sign for Missouri after she’d gone just 1 for her last 11.
Everyone else, however, struggled mightily. The other seven batters in the lineup — Kara Daly, Taylor Ebbs, Stefania Abruscato, Madison Uptegrove, Adi Koller, Haidyn Sokoloski, Sophie Smith, Mya Dodge and Claire Cahalan — went 0-of-20. Ole Miss’ Miali Guachino was red-hot despite the clouds that covered Mississippi on Sunday morning. The freshman phenom picked up win No. 12 by pitching her fourth complete-game shutout of the season.
Yet again, Missouri got a boost from its pitching. Marissa McCann allowed seven hits in five and one-third innings, but she gave up only one earned run. Sunday marked her third outing of the season in which she allowed one earned run or less in at least five innings pitched. Taylor Pannell entered in relief and stranded two runners in scoring position to end the fifth inning.
Despite the game being rescheduled due to inclement weather in Oxford, the rain couldn’t wash away MU’s offensive struggles. The Tigers have registered six straight games in which they’ve failed to score more than five runs. Sunday also marked the third time Missouri had been held scoreless over the past five games.
The second game of the doubleheader will begin around 2 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.