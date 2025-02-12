Mizzou Softball Squanders 5-0 Lead in Loss to UCF
Missouri softball has looked good early into its season, going 4-1 in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic that concluded two days ago.
After overcoming Marshall, No. 21/20 Northwestern, No. 7/8 Duke, and Iowa, the Tigers headed to Florida to take on UCF. In a close game, Missouri fell 6-5.
By the end of regulation, the score was knotted at five apiece to force an extra inning. After failing to score during the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers sent their defense onto the field. Heartbreak ensued when UCF fifth-year Madison Simon blasted a double that sent freshman Coco Jaimes to home plate, sealing the Knights' victory.
The Tigers started the game hot, scoring five runs in the first inning. That marked the most runs by Missouri in the first inning this season and the second most runs by Missouri in any inning.
Senior Kara Daly had the moment of the game for Missouri when she smashed a home run that sent herself and two other Tigers to home plate. With the hit, the Tigers went up 5-0.
Daly also had a team-high batting average of 0.381. She hit the ball twice out of her four times at bat, with one being the aforementioned homer.
Missouri's other two runs came from senior Julia Crenshaw and sophomore Stefania Abruscato. Crenshaw scored off of a hit by sophomore Abby Hay, while Abruscato was driven in by senior Taylor Ebbs.
Following Missouri's impressive opening inning, the Knights responded by hitting a double that allowed sophomore Samantha Rey to tack on a score for UCF. The Tigers remained in control of the game, holding a 5-1 lead.
Unfortunately for Missouri, it all went downhill from there. The Tigers went stagnant on offense and couldn't score a single run for the rest of the contest.
UCF, on the other hand, began to assemble a comeback. The Knights cut Missouri's lead to 5-3 at the end of the third inning. By the beginning of the sixth inning, the score was level at five.
Junior Cierra Harrison pitched for four innings, allowing three runs. Sophomore Nathalie Touchet came in next but was taken out after quickly allowing two runs in six pitches that tied the game up.
With the loss, Missouri slides to 4-2 on the year. This marks the second time the Tigers have lost by one run this season. The first occurred last Saturday against Notre Dame when Missouri fell 4-3.
Missouri has a chance to get back on track in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational. The Tigers face No. 9/12 Florida State at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Clearwater, Florida.