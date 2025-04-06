Mizzou Softball Swept by Texas in Extra-Inning Battle
Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden had a philosophy on how to build a program. He broke it down into four stages: losing big, losing close, winning big and winning close.
Through two games against No. 1 Texas, Mizzou softball had gone through Bowden's first two stages. An 8-0 run-rule defeat on Saturday was followed by a 4-3 loss on Sunday afternoon. In the second game of a doubleheader, the Tigers looked to enter, at the very least, stage three. Unfortunately for them, they remained in stage two, as the Longhorns tooka 3-1 victory in eight innings.
The key sequence came in the top of the eighth. Texas led off the inning with three singles, including a successful bunt by Ashton Maloney. With the bases loaded an no outs, Joley Mitchell hit a towering fly ball into right field. Navaeh Watkins made the catch with Kayley Lenger crashing at her feet. The tie-up between teammates allowed two runs to score.
For most of the afternoon, Mizzou's pitching was stellar once again. Marissa McCann got the start and allowed just six hits and one earned run; the same Longhorn offense that burnt the Tigers orange on Friday lost its firepower. Sunday was just the second time all season that Texas was held to one run or fewer, with the lone run coming courtesy of a solo blast by Mia Scott in the top of the fourth. Taylor Pannell entered in relief with two outs in the top of the sixth; she induced a lineout to end the inning and retirede UT in order in the seventh. However, the sailing became a lot less smooth in extra innings, and Mizzou couldn't survive the rocky waters.
Similarly to the first game of the doubleheader, the Tigers had opportunities to score, but couldn't make the most of them. They were 0-of-6 with runners in scoring position; for the series, they were 1-of-13. On a positive note, Julia Crenshaw had a productive day at the plate, going 3-for-3. It marked Crenshaw's second three-hit game of the season.
On a negative note -- for Mizzou, at least -- Crenshaw felt the brunt of unfortunate events in the bottom of the seventh. With Claire Cahalan on first base and one out, Crenshaw hit a ground ball to second. It was fielded by Kaydee Bennett, and Cahalan was forced out at second. However, Cahalan slid hard enough into shortstop Leighann Goode to force a bad throw to first base. As the ball got away from first baseman Katie Cimusz, Crenshaw ran over her en route to second. As Cimusz remained down on the dirt, Crenshaw made it all the way down to third base.
However, Cahalan was called for obstruction at second base; thus, Crenshaw was ruled out as well, ending what looked like a promising half-inning for the Tigers. They now drop below .500 overall and sit at 2-10 in the SEC.
Mizzou will stay home for its next game, as the Tigers will host Southern Illinois on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.