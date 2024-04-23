Mizzou Softball's Abby Hay Named SEC Player of the Week
The Missouri softball team has had many players contribute to its stellar 35-13 season as the No. 14 Tigers aim for a spot in the 2024 Women's College World Series.
Mizzou freshman first baseman Abby Hay has been one of those leaders and her performance this past week not only stood out among the team but the entire conference as well, as she was named the SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The Columbia, Mo. native paced the Tigers this past week as she batted .636 with seven hits, a 1.182 slugging and .692 on-base percentage.
Mizzou opened the week with a 4-1 victory over SIUE on April 17 and started the series against then-No. 9 Georgia strongly with 4-2 win in Athens, Ga. However, the Tigers lost each of the next two games against the Bulldogs with both scores being 4-2 yet again.
Nevertheless, Hay shined against the Bulldogs, as she hit .750 over the weekend SEC series, including multi-hit games in all three games. Hay also recorded an extra-base hit in all three games against Georgia, including her first career triple in game one.
Hay has now posted two hits five times in 2024 including each of the last three contests.
Hay leads Mizzou this season with a .395 batting average and has started in each of the last 13 games for the Tigers at first base.
SEC Softball Week 11 Awards
Player of the Week: Abby Hay, Missouri
Pitcher of the Week: Morgan Leinstock, Arkansas
Co-Freshman of the Week: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
Co-Freshman of the Week: Sydney Langdon, Kentucky