Mizzou to Add SEC Coaching Veteran to Defensive Staff
In this story:
Missouri will add Tennessee outside linebackers coach Levorn Harbin as a defensive assistant, per a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. His exact role has yet to be reported.
Harbin brings over 20 years of collegiate experience to the Tigers' staff, including 11 in the SEC. In addition to coaching, he has scouting and recruiting experience. He spent the 2004 season as a scouting assistant for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
Harbin has spent the last five seasons with the Volunteers, starting as a defensive analyst in 2021 before being promoted to the senior defensive analyst for 2022-24. In 2025, he took over the outside linebackers room.
Harbin is the first addition Missouri has made to its defensive staff this offseason. The program has made several additions to its offensive staff and with executive roles, however.
In a contract extension Eli Drinkwitz received in November, the head coach received an increase of $4 million for his assistant staff's salary pool.
Here's a full look at Harbin's resume.
Levorn Harbin Resume
1998: North Alabama, Student Assistant
1999-2000: Auburn, Administrative Assistant
2001: Valdosta State, Defensive Line
2002-03: Georgia Southern, Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator
2004: Atlanta Falcons, Scouting Assistant
2006-12: Tuskegee, Defensive Line/Special Teams/Recruiting Coordinator
2013-14: Auburn, Defensive Analyst
2015-16: Louisiana, Defensive Line
2017: Louisiana, Defensive Tackles
2018: Miles College, Defensive Line/Assistant Head Coach
2019-20: Auburn, Director of Recruiting
2021: Tennessee, Defensive Analyst
2022-24: Tennessee, Senior Defensive Analyst
2025-present: Tennessee, Outside Linebackers
To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_