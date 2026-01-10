Mizzou to Add SEC Coaching Veteran to Defensive Staff

Missouri will add Tennessee outside linebackers coach Levorn Harbin as a defensive assistant, per a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. His exact role has yet to be reported.

Harbin brings over 20 years of collegiate experience to the Tigers' staff, including 11 in the SEC. In addition to coaching, he has scouting and recruiting experience. He spent the 2004 season as a scouting assistant for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

Harbin has spent the last five seasons with the Volunteers, starting as a defensive analyst in 2021 before being promoted to the senior defensive analyst for 2022-24. In 2025, he took over the outside linebackers room.

Harbin is the first addition Missouri has made to its defensive staff this offseason. The program has made several additions to its offensive staff and with executive roles, however.



In a contract extension Eli Drinkwitz received in November, the head coach received an increase of $4 million for his assistant staff's salary pool.

Here's a full look at Harbin's resume.

Levorn Harbin Resume

1998: North Alabama, Student Assistant

1999-2000: Auburn, Administrative Assistant

2001: Valdosta State, Defensive Line

2002-03: Georgia Southern, Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

2004: Atlanta Falcons, Scouting Assistant

2006-12: Tuskegee, Defensive Line/Special Teams/Recruiting Coordinator

2013-14: Auburn, Defensive Analyst

2015-16: Louisiana, Defensive Line

2017: Louisiana, Defensive Tackles

2018: Miles College, Defensive Line/Assistant Head Coach

2019-20: Auburn, Director of Recruiting

2021: Tennessee, Defensive Analyst

2022-24: Tennessee, Senior Defensive Analyst

2025-present: Tennessee, Outside Linebackers

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

