Tigers Collide as Missouri Faces Auburn in Volleyball Play: The Buzz

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Tajh Overton has Decommitted from Oklahoma State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 275 DL from Owasso, OK had been Committed to the Cowboys since June



Overton becomes the Top Available DL in the ‘26 Classhttps://t.co/omNYg4ghxD pic.twitter.com/K9qPnSHXe1