Tigers Collide as Missouri Faces Auburn in Volleyball Play: The Buzz
No. 25 Missouri has now defeated Auburn in five-straight matchups and leads the all-time series 18-3. Sunday's match was no different despite Missouri dropping the first set 23-25.
In the opening set, Auburn took advantage of Missouri's early mistakes, pulling ahead 15-13 by the first media timeout. After a 7-1 scoring run by Auburn, Missouri realized it needed to regroup but could not regain momentum, ultimately dropping the set.
Missouri was able to come back in the second set to narrowly defeat Auburn 32-30. Missouri then continued its dominance into the third set, where Missouri was able to play to their advantage and out hit Auburn .368 to .000, according to Missouri Athletics.
The Missouri Tigers maintained their momentum in the fourth set, aiming to score crucial points and hold the lead. Although Missouri's energy was low in the fourth match and the lead shifted between both teams, decisive kills from Janet deMarrais and Tyrah Ariall clinched a 25-23 set victory and a 3-1 match win.
Missouri will head home to host Ole Miss on Friday, Oct. 17 and LSU on Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Hearnes Center.
Weekend Mizzou Results
Friday's Scores
- Volleyball: Florida 3, No. 25 Missouri 1
- Soccer: No. 24 Vanderbilt 2, Missouri 0
Saturday's Scores
- Football: No. 6 Alabama 27, No. 16 Missouri 24
Sunday's Scores
- Volleyball: No. 25 Missouri 3, Auburn 1
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Men's Golf at the Moraine Intercollegiate, Dayton, Ohio
Did you notice?
- Four-star defensive lineman Taij Overton is predicted to flip to Missouri after decommitting from Oklahoma State. The Oklahoma native also received offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Arkansas.
- Missouri baseball commit Seamus Moylan, a right-handed hitter and catcher, showcased his skill at the plate, driving a well-timed hit into left field to keep the Orlando Scorpians in contention. Moylan made it to first base.
- Missouri football is ranked No. 28 in the Ken Pomeroy Rankings midway through the season. The rankings are based on advanced metrics that go beyond win-loss records, including efficiency, strength of schedule and overall team consistency.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I just kept coming and there was no one there but me.- Roger Wehrli
On this day in Mizzou history...
Oct. 13, 1928: Under the direction of Gwinn Henry, the Tigers opened the season by crushing visiting Centre (Ky.) College, 60-0. The 60 points are still Mizzou's largest margin of victory at Memorial Stadium.
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube