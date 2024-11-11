Volleyball Sweeps South Carolina: The Buzz, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024
In a stunning set of three, Missouri volleyball swept South Carolina 3-0 for its ninth straight win this season. The win places the Tigers 9-2, second behind Kentucky, which is 10-2 in the season. The Tigers only allowed 54 collective points for the Gamecocks to their 75 points.
Mychael Vernon led the Tigers with 14 kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace. Vernon began her collegiate career at Oregon State, becoming the 17th Beaver to surpass 1,000 career kills, and had 60 double-digit kill matches. Vernon has had 14 or more kills in the last eight matches.
Redshirt sophomore Marina Crownover has 37 or more assists in the last eight matches, and against South Carolina finished with 37 assists, five digs, and a block.
Graduate Colleen Finney achieved a career-best match with seven blocks and six kills. This is the third time in her career that she has achieved seven blocks in a match.
Missouri vs. South Carolina Match Scores
- Missouri 25, South Carolina 23
- Missouri 25, South Carolina 13
- Missouri 25, South Carolina 18
Missouri women's basketball fought until the final minute of Sunday's game against Norfolk State but could not and lost 54-57. The Tigers never held the lead during the game but stayed close to the Spartan's score, consistently trailing by only 2 to 3 points at the end of each quarter.
Sophomore guard Abbey Schreacke led the team with 15 points, many of which came in the second half during her and graduate forward Angelique Ngalakulondi's attempt to give Missouri the lead with 24 combined points. Schreacke scored all of her points from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers during the game, tying her with a career-high 3-pointers per game from Feb. 22, 2024, at Florida.
Schreacke made one final attempt at a three-pointer at the last second to tie the score, but it fell short as the buzzer sounded.
The Tigers will host Tulane on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Did you notice?
In the 2024 season, Missouri has competed and defeated Oklahoma in three sports in the Sooners first year in the SEC.
On Friday, October 18, 2024, during homecoming weekend, Missouri soccer triumphed over Oklahoma with a score of 3-1. Senior Leah Selm had an impressive start to the game by scoring a goal in just 37 seconds scored a goal in the first 37 seconds of the match making it the third fastest goal in the program's history.
Later, on October 27, 2024, Missouri volleyball defeated Oklahoma 3-2. The victory marked the Tiger's sixth consecutive win, improving their SEC record to 6-2. Senior Jordan Iliff led the Tiger offense in the series with 23 kills, six digs, three blocks and an ace.
Today's Schedule
- Men's basketball: Eastern Washington at Missouri, 6 p.m., Watch, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball: Norfolk State (3-0) 57, Missouri (1-2) 54
- Volleyball: Missouri (18-5, 9-2 SEC) 3, South Carolina (13-9, 4-7 SEC) 0
