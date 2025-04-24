Which Mizzou Players Could Sign as UDFA's After the NFL Draft? - The Extra Point
As of now, it seems certain that only two Missouri Tigers will hear their names called at this year's NFL draft. Outside of offensive lineman Armand Membou and wide receiver Luther Burden III, there is a chance that the other Tigers will fall out of the entire draft.
Receiver Theo Wease Jr. and quarterback Brady Cook do have chances at getting drafted, along with defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. Outside of them, the odds of others hearing their names called on Saturday seem unlikely, meaning they would likely be signed to an undrafted free agent contract moments after the draft.
Outside of those guys, there is a shortlist of players that could land on summer rosters. Here's the list of players below:
S Tre'Vez Johnson
S Joseph Charleston
OT Marcus Bryant
LB Corey Flagg Jr.
OG Cam'Ron Johnson
RB Nate Noel
RB Marcus Carroll
If there were a hierarchy of who could get drafted or is certain to get signed, Noel, Flagg and Bryant would probably be at the top of the list. Bryant, Missouri's left tackle from last season, was the highest-ranked guy of those named above on Matt Miller's 600-prospect draft rankings, coming in at No. 340.
Nothing is certain when it comes to landing a UDFA contract, but these players did have productive enough seasons last year for Missouri to give themselves some sort of chance.
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI basketball reporter Michael Stamps breaks down which Tigers could land on NFL teams with a UDFA contract after the draft's conclusion.
