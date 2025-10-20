Top High School Football Performances from Missouri Commits
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri coaching staff have put together an absolutely dominant run on the recruiting trail as of late, landing eight new commitments for the 2026 class over the last month.
The Tigers are now up to 18 commits, and hold the No. 27 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Take a look at the top performances from Missouri's 2026 commits over the last week of high school football.
QB Gavin Sidwar - La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania)
La Salle (7-1) 54, Cardinal O'Hara (6-3) 17
Tigers' commit Gavin Sidwar led La Salle to yet another dominant win this past week, taking down Cardinal O'Hara High School by a score of 54-17. The 6-foot-3, 190 lb. signal caller was absolutely electrifying in the win, finishing the game 14-of-18 through the air for 296 yards and five touchdowns.
He showed a full display of his skillset, finding his wide receivers all over the field and delivering accurate, on time throws. In the three minute clip above, Sidwar's arm talent is extremely evident as he makes high level passes look routine.
Through eight games this season, the future Tigers' quarterback has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,046 yards and 24 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He has his team at 7-1 with just one game left before the state playoffs begin.
LB JJ Bush - Theodore High School (Theodore, Alabama)
Theodore (6-2) 20, Gulf Shores (3-5) 14
JJ Bush was absolutely everywhere for Theodore this week win a win over Gulf Shores High School. He finished the 20-14 victory with a pair of tackles, one of which went for a loss, and a red zone interception that kept Gulf Shores out of the endzone.
He was also utilized on the offensive end, compiling just over 20 yards on two rush attempts and a single reception.
One of the more recent commitments to Missouri's 2026 recruiting class, Bush is a dominant defender with skills in both the run game and pass coverage. Standing at 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., he is currently ranked as the No. 18 linebacker in the nation and the No. 18 player in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Football Commits
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)