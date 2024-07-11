Former Missouri Wrestler J'Den Cox Joins USA Wrestling Coaching Staff, The Buzz: July 11, 2024
J'Den Cox, a Columbia, Mo, native and decorated Missouri alumni has announced that he will be joining the USA Wrestling coaching staff as the National Freestlye Development Coach. Cox retired from professional wrestling in April after an 11-year career.
Cox is a two-time world champion, three-time NCAA champion and earned six World and Olympic medals in freestyle wrestling. He earned a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio.
“I was overjoyed and overcome with emotion," Cox said in a press release from USA Wrestling. "Being able to find this opportunity was overwhelming. It is a great position, and anybody who is somebody should want to be in this position. The legacy that has been building around USA Wrestling, the bar that has been raised in freestyle wrestling, is amazing. I am honored to be in a position to help young men develop as people, first and foremost becoming great men, and then as athletes. I am excited to get to work and have an effect on the future of USA Wrestling."
Cox earned some coaching experience at Missouri, working as a volunteer assistant under Brian Smith in 2017.
Did you notice?
• Missouri baseball alumni Tanner Houck, now a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, was named to the MLB's All-Star roster. Through 111 innings, Houck's 2.68 ERA is the seventh best in the league.
• Missouri alumni Karissa Schweizer qualified for the Paris Olympics in both the women's 5,000 and 10,000 meters. She qualified for the 5,000 m on June 24 and was announced to have made the roster for the 10,000 m on July 9. She also qualified for both events in the 2020 Tokyo games.
• Football coach Eli Drinkwitz was placed on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy for the best coach in college football along with 20 other coaches. He is one of six SEC coaches on the list, along with Josh Heupel, Lane Kiffin, Brian Kelly, Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian.
• Mizzou volleyball senior right-side hitter Jordan Iliff made the preseason All-SEC team. She's coming off a 2023 season where she was named to the All-SEC team after finishing in top 10 in the conferences for both kills and service aces.
Countdown to Missouri's Football season opener:
49 days.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
